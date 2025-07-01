Head-To-Head Review: Valaris (NYSE:VAL) versus Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Royale Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.36 billion 1.27 $373.40 million $4.26 9.89 Royale Energy $2.23 million 1.73 -$3.49 million ($0.04) -1.00

Analyst Recommendations

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy. Royale Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Valaris and Royale Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 6 0 0 1.86 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valaris currently has a consensus price target of $49.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.86%. Given Valaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Valaris has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 12.61% 14.14% 7.06% Royale Energy -133.58% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valaris beats Royale Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris



Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas. Valaris Limited was founded in 1975 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Royale Energy



Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

