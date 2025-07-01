Head to Head Review: Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) vs. Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) and Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saipem and Seadrill”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saipem $15.75 billion 0.34 $331.16 million N/A N/A Seadrill $1.39 billion 1.18 $446.00 million $5.29 4.96

Profitability

Seadrill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Saipem.

This table compares Saipem and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saipem N/A N/A N/A Seadrill 27.49% 4.68% 3.31%

Risk and Volatility

Saipem has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Seadrill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Saipem and Seadrill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saipem 0 0 0 1 4.00 Seadrill 0 0 4 0 3.00

Seadrill has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.37%. Given Seadrill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seadrill is more favorable than Saipem.

Summary

Seadrill beats Saipem on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities. The company also engages in onshore engineering and construction, sustainable infrastructures, and robotics and industrialized solutions; and offshore engineering and construction, and wind activities. In addition, the company provides procurement, construction, project management, and engineering integrated services to the oil and gas, civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets. Saipem S.p.A. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water. The Other segment represents management services to third parties and related parties. The company was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

