Head to Head Review: Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX)

CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX – Get Free Report) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTGX Mining and Ambev”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CTGX Mining alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ambev $16.59 billion 2.28 $2.68 billion $0.16 15.03

Profitability

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than CTGX Mining.

This table compares CTGX Mining and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A Ambev 15.76% 14.74% 9.57%

Volatility & Risk

CTGX Mining has a beta of 14.58, meaning that its share price is 1,358% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambev has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CTGX Mining and Ambev, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ambev 1 4 0 0 1.80

Ambev has a consensus target price of $2.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Ambev’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambev is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Summary

Ambev beats CTGX Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTGX Mining

(Get Free Report)

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the Guaraná Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Pepsi Black, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Pepsi-Cola, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Red Bull, Seven Up, Nutrl, Bud Light Seltzer, Palm Bay, and Mike’s brands. It offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for CTGX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTGX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.