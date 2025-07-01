Head to Head Comparison: Loar (LOAR) and Its Peers

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEF EQ” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Loar to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Loar has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loar’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loar and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loar 8.29% 5.23% 3.54% Loar Competitors -42.27% -0.19% 3.44%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loar $402.82 million $22.23 million 218.87 Loar Competitors $3.44 billion $265.08 million 77.15

This table compares Loar and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Loar’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loar. Loar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Loar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Loar and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loar 0 0 3 0 3.00 Loar Competitors 348 1812 2770 97 2.52

Loar presently has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.63%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies have a potential downside of 3.21%. Given Loar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loar is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Loar beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices. The company also provides auto throttles, lap-belt airbags, two-and three-point seat belts, water purification systems, fire barriers, polyimide washers and bushings, latches, hold-open and tie rods, temperature and fluid sensors and switches, carbon and metallic brake discs, fluid and pneumatic-based ice protection, RAM air components, sealing solutions, actuation devices, and others. It primarily serves commercial, business jet and general aviation, and defense markets. Loar Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

