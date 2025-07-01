Head to Head Analysis: GameStop (GME) vs. Its Competitors

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GameStop to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.
Volatility and Risk
GameStop has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GameStop’s peers have a beta of 2.50, indicating that their average stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares GameStop and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GameStop
|$3.82 billion
|$131.30 million
|52.13
|GameStop Competitors
|$2.53 billion
|$24.51 million
|15.08
Insider and Institutional Ownership
29.2% of GameStop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of GameStop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GameStop and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GameStop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|GameStop Competitors
|398
|2343
|5097
|132
|2.62
GameStop presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 43.70%. As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 19.14%. Given GameStop’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GameStop has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares GameStop and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GameStop
|5.67%
|5.25%
|3.99%
|GameStop Competitors
|-63.79%
|-44.74%
|-4.90%
Summary
GameStop peers beat GameStop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads. It sells collectibles comprising apparel, toys, trading cards, gadgets, and other retail products for pop culture and technology enthusiasts, as well as engages in the digital asset wallet and NFT marketplace activities. The company operates stores and ecommerce sites under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania brands; and pop culture themed stores that sell collectibles, apparel, gadgets, electronics, toys, and other retail products under the Zing Pop Culture brand, as well as offers Game Informer magazine, a print and digital gaming publication. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.
