Head to Head Analysis: GameStop (GME) vs. Its Competitors

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GameStop to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

GameStop has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GameStop’s peers have a beta of 2.50, indicating that their average stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GameStop and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GameStop $3.82 billion $131.30 million 52.13 GameStop Competitors $2.53 billion $24.51 million 15.08

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GameStop has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. GameStop is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

29.2% of GameStop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of GameStop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GameStop and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GameStop 1 0 0 0 1.00 GameStop Competitors 398 2343 5097 132 2.62

GameStop presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 43.70%. As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 19.14%. Given GameStop’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GameStop has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares GameStop and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GameStop 5.67% 5.25% 3.99% GameStop Competitors -63.79% -44.74% -4.90%

Summary

GameStop peers beat GameStop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads. It sells collectibles comprising apparel, toys, trading cards, gadgets, and other retail products for pop culture and technology enthusiasts, as well as engages in the digital asset wallet and NFT marketplace activities. The company operates stores and ecommerce sites under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania brands; and pop culture themed stores that sell collectibles, apparel, gadgets, electronics, toys, and other retail products under the Zing Pop Culture brand, as well as offers Game Informer magazine, a print and digital gaming publication. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

