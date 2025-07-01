Head-To-Head Analysis: Ashland (NYSE:ASH) and Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR)

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) and Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Ashland pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Quaker Houghton pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ashland pays out -69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quaker Houghton pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ashland has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Quaker Houghton has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Ashland is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Ashland has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaker Houghton has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.0% of Ashland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Quaker Houghton shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ashland shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Quaker Houghton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ashland and Quaker Houghton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashland 0 3 2 0 2.40 Quaker Houghton 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ashland currently has a consensus target price of $68.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.38%. Quaker Houghton has a consensus target price of $159.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.77%. Given Quaker Houghton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quaker Houghton is more favorable than Ashland.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashland and Quaker Houghton”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashland $2.11 billion 1.09 $169.00 million ($2.40) -20.96 Quaker Houghton $1.84 billion 1.08 $116.64 million $5.29 21.23

Ashland has higher revenue and earnings than Quaker Houghton. Ashland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quaker Houghton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ashland and Quaker Houghton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashland -5.74% 7.14% 3.59% Quaker Houghton 5.20% 8.86% 4.63%

Summary

Quaker Houghton beats Ashland on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions. Its Personal Care segment provides a range of nature-based, biodegradable, and performance ingredients; solutions for toothpastes, mouth washes and rinses, denture cleaning, and care for teeth; and household supplies nature-derived rheology ingredients, biodegradable surface wetting agents, performance encapsulates, and specialty polymers. The Specialty Additives segment offers rheology modifiers, foam control agents, surfactants and wetting agents, pH neutralizers, advanced ceramics used in catalytic converters, environmental filters, ingredients for the manufacturing of ceramic capacitors, plasma display panels and solar cells, ingredients for textile printing, thermoplastic metals, and alloys for welding. Its Intermediates segment produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including n-methylpyrrolidone. It offers its products to customers in a range of consumer and industrial markets, such as architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. The company was formerly known as Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Inc. in August 2022. Ashland Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. The company also provides chemical management services. It serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

