Head to Head Analysis: Airbnb (ABNB) vs. The Competition

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Airbnb to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Airbnb and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 5 16 13 2 2.33 Airbnb Competitors 531 1567 3004 49 2.50

Airbnb currently has a consensus price target of $141.23, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 15.61%. Given Airbnb’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airbnb has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb 22.60% 30.91% 10.74% Airbnb Competitors -88.12% -67.33% -9.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Airbnb and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.8% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Airbnb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airbnb and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $11.10 billion $2.65 billion 34.29 Airbnb Competitors $3.98 billion $328.73 million 32.68

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Airbnb is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Airbnb has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbnb’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airbnb beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

