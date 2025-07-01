HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $58,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $416.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Baird R W cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of HCA opened at $383.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.57. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

