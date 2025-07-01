Guardian Investment Management Has $255,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guardian Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after buying an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,600,000 after buying an additional 1,277,328 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

