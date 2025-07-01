Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Raised to “Hold” at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

GRBK stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 565,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,932,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 469,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,403,000 after buying an additional 198,024 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 41,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

