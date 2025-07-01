Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Raised to “Hold” at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.
Green Brick Partners Price Performance
GRBK stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.
