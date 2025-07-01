Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.5% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $121.38 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $121.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.17.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

