Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.73.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $124.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $133.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

