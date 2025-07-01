Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 442.50 ($6.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.49) to GBX 380 ($5.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

LON GLEN opened at GBX 287.96 ($3.95) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 205 ($2.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 496.12 ($6.81). The stock has a market cap of £43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 307.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14.

In other news, insider Martin J. Gilbert acquired 5,000 shares of Glencore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £11,650 ($15,998.35). 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

