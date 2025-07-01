General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34,578.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,011 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $279,582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,265,813,000 after buying an additional 706,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,774,381,000 after buying an additional 463,497 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4%
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Argus set a $295.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.24.
View Our Latest Analysis on GD
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than General Dynamics
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Tesla’s Robotaxi Hype Fuels Bullish Price Targets to $500
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Value vs Growth Ratio Hits Cycle Low—Top Value Picks to Buy
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Biotech Catalyst Alert: NKTR, CDTX & WGS Rallying With Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.