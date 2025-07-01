Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Unified Investment Management

Unified Investment Management raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Generac accounts for 1.1% of Unified Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Generac by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

