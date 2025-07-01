Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,367,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gen Digital by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GEN stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 59.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Insider Activity at Gen Digital

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gen Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gen Digital

About Gen Digital

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.