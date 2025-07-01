GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

