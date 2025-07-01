Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $54.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,270.74. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.