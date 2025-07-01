FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIPX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,394,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,809,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,479,000 after purchasing an additional 342,846 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2%

EIPX stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $374.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.52. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

About FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

