Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiverr International from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fiverr International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.58. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fiverr International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $8,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

