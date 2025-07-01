Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $1,406,452,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 21,681.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,991,000 after buying an additional 3,804,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,982,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,554 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FI opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.46 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

