First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 194,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 89,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,833.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter.

FPE opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

