Financial Review: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) vs. T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US and Cogent Communications are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

T-Mobile US pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cogent Communications pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. T-Mobile US pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cogent Communications pays out -100.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cogent Communications has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Cogent Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares T-Mobile US and Cogent Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US $81.40 billion 3.32 $11.34 billion $10.25 23.24 Cogent Communications $1.04 billion 2.30 -$204.07 million ($4.01) -12.02

T-Mobile US has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Communications. Cogent Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T-Mobile US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares T-Mobile US and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US 14.41% 19.09% 5.66% Cogent Communications -18.76% -70.29% -6.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of T-Mobile US shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of T-Mobile US shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Cogent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

T-Mobile US has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for T-Mobile US and Cogent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T-Mobile US 0 10 11 2 2.65 Cogent Communications 1 2 5 0 2.50

T-Mobile US presently has a consensus target price of $257.68, indicating a potential upside of 8.15%. Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $75.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.13%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than T-Mobile US.

Summary

T-Mobile US beats Cogent Communications on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands through its owned and operated retail stores, T-Mobile app and customer care channels, and its websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third-party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party websites. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

