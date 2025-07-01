Financial Contrast: Andritz (ADRZY) versus The Competition

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) is one of 24 public companies in the “Industrial Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Andritz to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Andritz has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 1 0 1 0 2.00 Andritz Competitors 346 865 977 33 2.31

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Andritz and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Industrial Services” companies have a potential upside of 9.78%. Given Andritz’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Andritz has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Andritz and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 5.88% 21.98% 5.93% Andritz Competitors -13.93% 10.91% 3.44%

Dividends

Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Andritz pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 31.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andritz and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $9.00 billion $537.26 million 14.53 Andritz Competitors $9.76 billion $637.30 million 17.42

Andritz’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Andritz. Andritz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Andritz rivals beat Andritz on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; nonwovens technologies; panelboard production systems; and recycling, shredding, and energy solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products for welding systems and industrial furnaces, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; offers plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgradation of existing hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services to produce animal feed and biomass pellets. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

