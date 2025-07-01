Financial Comparison: ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) & Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energous and ESCO Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $770,000.00 12.19 -$18.40 million ($1.63) -0.17 ESCO Technologies $1.03 billion 4.79 $101.88 million $4.56 41.76

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Energous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESCO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

4.4% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Energous shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Energous and ESCO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 0 0 0.00 ESCO Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

ESCO Technologies has a consensus target price of $187.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.54%. Given ESCO Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESCO Technologies is more favorable than Energous.

Volatility and Risk

Energous has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and ESCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -1,448.42% -489.87% -205.29% ESCO Technologies 11.01% 10.56% 7.20%

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Energous on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices. Its products are used in asset trackers; sensors; retail displays; and security devices; smart home; medical; industrial; and other sensors; electronic shelf labeling; logistics and asset tracking tags and sensors; computer mice and keyboards; remote controls; gaming consoles and controllers; hearing aids; rechargeable batteries; automotive accessories; smart textiles; wearables; and medical devices. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose; California.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines. It also designs, develops, and manufactures elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions for U.S. naval vessels; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components for landing gear, rotor heads, engine mounts, flight controls, and actuation systems for the aerospace and defense industries. The Utility Solutions Group segment provides diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess the integrity of high-voltage power delivery equipment; and decision support tools for the renewable energy industry, primarily wind and solar. The RF Test & Measurement segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials, filters, antennas, field probes, test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

