Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is ABLE Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 6.5% of ABLE Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $23,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 367.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 206,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,016,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,592,000 after buying an additional 102,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,594,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

FBND opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.