Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Shares Purchased by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPFD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,000.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of FPFD stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $22.49.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

