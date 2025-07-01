Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Free Report) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Trading Up 2.2%

FDIG stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $195.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40.

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

