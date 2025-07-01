Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FATE stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $128.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.23. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,318.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 109,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 92,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,898,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 279,360 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

