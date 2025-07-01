FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) versus Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Head-To-Head Contrast

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Morningstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FactSet Research Systems and Morningstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 3 6 0 0 1.67 Morningstar 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility and Risk

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus price target of $444.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. Morningstar has a consensus price target of $361.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Morningstar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morningstar is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. FactSet Research Systems pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morningstar pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Morningstar has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. FactSet Research Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 23.30% 31.59% 15.37% Morningstar 16.60% 23.23% 10.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Morningstar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $2.20 billion 7.71 $537.13 million $14.06 31.82 Morningstar $2.28 billion 5.83 $369.90 million $8.90 35.27

FactSet Research Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Morningstar. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Morningstar on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement. The company offers managing investments, including mutual funds, ETFs, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, model portfolios, equities, and fixed income securities; Morningstar Direct is an investment-analysis and reporting platform; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a suite of tool to provide help and advice. The PitchBook segment provides data and research covering the private capital markets comprising venture capital, private equity, private credit and bank loans, and merger and acquisition activities; and pitchbook platform. It provides model portfolios and wealth platforms; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service with model portfolios designed for fee-based independent financial advisors; and Morningstar.com that discovers, evaluates, and monitors stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds; build and monitor portfolios and markets. In addition, the company provides credit ratings, research, data, and credit analytics solutions; Morningstar DBRS which offers securitizations and other structured finance instruments, such as asset-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized loan obligations. Further, it offers managed retirement accounts, fiduciary services, Morningstar Lifetime Allocation funds, and custom models; Morningstar Indexes offers market indexes used for performance benchmarks and as the basis for investment products and other portfolio strategies; and Morningstar Sustainalytics provides environmental, social and governance data, research, analysis, and insights. Morningstar, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.