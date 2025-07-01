Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 106,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.74.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

