Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBT. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,819 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,486,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 594,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 59,070 shares during the period. Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 471,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 225,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $580.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12,661.40% and a net margin of 93.60%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

