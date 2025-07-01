Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.5% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the first quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $779.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $779.41 and a 200 day moving average of $800.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

