Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $821,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Mayport LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTES opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

