Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $500.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $422.69 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

