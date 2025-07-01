Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118,234 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,716,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,204,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shell by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,262,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,777,000 after purchasing an additional 718,233 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

