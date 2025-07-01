Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $61,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 127.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $795.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $867.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $878.70. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. New Street Research upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

