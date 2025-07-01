Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 23,987,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,920,000 after buying an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,381 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,619,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,389,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ET stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

