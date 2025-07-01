Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Sells 649 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 4.5% of Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $267.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.79.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

