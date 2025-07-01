Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $389.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.45 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

