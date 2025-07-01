Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 98.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after purchasing an additional 80,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $213,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,990,729 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $431,315,000 after purchasing an additional 122,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $96,737,000 after purchasing an additional 663,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,519.62. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total transaction of $218,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,156.45. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,399 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

