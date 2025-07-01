Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $610,895,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,155,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,741,000 after purchasing an additional 575,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $447,961.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,648 shares of company stock worth $2,998,866 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

