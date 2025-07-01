Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today – June 29th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, GameStop, Regal Rexnord, and Carter’s are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business is buying and selling goods or services over the internet. They include pure-play online retailers, digital marketplaces, payment processors and logistics firms that support online shopping. Investors often target these stocks for their growth potential as consumers increasingly shift from brick-and-mortar stores to digital commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,424,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,038,183. The company has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.23. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.80. 6,946,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,027. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $13.24 on Friday, reaching $1,028.72. The company had a trading volume of 375,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,050. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $888.75 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,056.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,041.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.52. 5,064,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,120. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.59. 11,564,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,428,253. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,358. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRX

Carter’s (CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

NYSE:CRI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,681,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRI

Featured Stories