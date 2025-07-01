DSG Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,543 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 0.9% of DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT opened at $437.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.88. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $438.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

