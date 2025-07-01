DSG Capital Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $227.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.45. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $227.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

