DSG Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.