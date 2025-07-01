DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $215,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of DASH stock opened at $246.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.15 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.03.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $9,560,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,155.20. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $9,765,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares in the company, valued at $114,868,519.50. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,142 shares of company stock worth $55,736,820. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.09.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

