Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

DGICA opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $245.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.73 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

In other news, insider Kevin Gerard Burke sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $535,410.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,455.76. This represents a 69.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,407,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 13,441,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,547,344.43. This represents a 0.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,040. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Donegal Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Donegal Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

