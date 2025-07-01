Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stake Cut by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 946,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,318 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $39,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 269,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.