Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Sageworth Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.63% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $58,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,493,000 after buying an additional 521,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,171,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,585,000 after acquiring an additional 258,863 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,871,000 after acquiring an additional 87,766 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60,210 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,721,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

